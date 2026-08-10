Kagurabachi Creator Honors Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sukuna With Shonen Jump Tribute

Kagurabachi‘s creator has shown off his cool take on Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen tribute with an awesome tribute from the Shonen Jump creator. Kagurabachi has been a runaway hit with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ever since it made its debut a few years ago, and part of the reason why is the fact that series creator Takeru Hokazono has never been shy about showing love to his interests and influences when it comes to the series. And it turns out that he’s also a big fan of some of his fellow Shonen Jump creators too.

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Hokazono opened up a mysterious Instagram account shortly before the official announcement of the Kagurabachi anime adaptation earlier this year, but has rarely shared any updates for fans thus far. But that’s changed with a surprising new story update that has seen the creator share a special sketch of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s biggest villain, Sukuna, and reveals that Hokazono definitely has an eye for that manga series as well. You can check out the special sketch below.

Kagurabachi Creator Shares Sukuna Tribute Art

Courtesy of Takeru Hokazono

Sukuna remains the biggest standout from Jujutsu Kaisen even two years after Gege Akutami’s original manga run ended with Shonen Jump, and will likely go down as one of the most memorable villains from the magazine in its history. That’s only going to be more notable as Jujutsu Kaisen‘s anime starts showing off all sorts of new moments for Sukuna as he readies to make his big move in the upcoming fourth season now in the works. He starts to come into play with the final few arcs of the series, and is the final opponent Yuji and the others need to overcome before it’s all over.

Just as Jujutsu Kaisen readies for its next phase of the anime covering the second half of the Culling Game arc, Kagurabachi is also gearing up for its own kind of anime takeover in the near future too. The manga is working through Part 2 of its story with a full flashback exploring the mysterious Seitei War, but the franchise is going to be going worldwide with the debut of its official anime adaptation coming next Spring. So it’s going to be bigger than ever before.

When Does Kagurabachi’s Anime Come Out?

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Kagurabachi will be making its debut sometime in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. It has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time, but Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the new episodes alongside their debut in Japan. It’s unclear if it’s going to be exclusive to that platform next Spring, but it’s certainly something to keep a closer eye on as we get closer to that eventual release. We’re going to see more cast and staff updates soon enough as well.

What has been confirmed for the Kagurabachi anime thus far is the fact that it will be directed by Tetsuya Takeuchi for Cypic with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs. The first members of the voice cast have been revealed too with Taihi Kimura as Chihiro Rokuhira, Tomokazu Seki as Kunishige Rokuhira, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Togo Shiba confirmed so far. We’ll see even more announcements for the cast soon enough as the premiere fast approaches.