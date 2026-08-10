3 Years Later, Acclaimed Shonen Jump Series Finally Returns With a New U.S. Release

D.Gray-man is considered one of the best Shonen Jump series of all time thanks to its captivating storytelling and exceptional cast of characters. Written and illustrated by Katsura Hoshino, the manga debuted in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004 but transitioned to Shueisha’s Jump Square Rise in 2018. Due to Hoshino’s poor health, the manga faced numerous hiatuses throughout its run, and moving to Jump Square Rise meant that it would only release new chapters on a quarterly schedule. Although the series has long since returned from its indefinite hiatus, the slower trickle of new chapters has significantly delayed the volume releases.

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Volume 28 was released in November 2023, following which fans had to wait almost three years for the next release. The English version of the latest Volume 29 was officially released on August 4th, 2026. The links to ordering both the physical and digital copies are available on the official website of Viz Media. While the latest volume was released in July for Japanese fans, Viz Media didn’t waste any time before releasing the translated version. Usually, even popular series take at least a few months to release translated volumes, but this is an exception.

What’s New With The D.Gray-man Manga?

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The quarterly schedule has allowed Hoshino to consistently work on the series without compromising her health as much as she did during weekly serializations. However, it will be common to wait at least two to three years for new volumes from now on. Not only that, but even though the manga is available to read on the official global platforms such as Viz Media and the Shonen Jump app, only 245 chapters have been updated so far. The series hasn’t shared any updates on when more chapters will be available to read online.

The only way fans can catch up with the story legally is by buying the new Volume 29, which consists of Chapters 246 to 254. The latest volume features a gorgeous cover of Lavi, but not the one fans are familiar with. While fans know Lavi as a young man wearing an eye patch, the one on the cover has distinctive white hair, and he is wearing glasses. Lavi is the title given to the successor of the Bookman Clan, so he is technically the previous Lavi who also dedicated his life to recording and maintaining the true, hidden history of the world.

Will D.Gray-man Return With a New Anime Season?

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While the manga has also resumed regular serialization, the anime’s future still remains uncertain. The anime series debuted in 2006, airing 103 episodes till 2008. While the original anime helped popularize the series, because of the lack of material and production issues, the studio took eight years to release a sequel, D.Gray-man: Hallow, in 2016. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated sequel turned out to be rather disappointing since it skipped significant plot points and didn’t adapt the manga faithfully.

The sequel series aired 13 episodes a decade ago, but there hasn’t been any update on the anime’s return yet. Considering how the series has maintained a wide global fanbase over the years, we can expect the anime to return eventually, although it might take longer than expected since it has already covered more than 200 chapters.