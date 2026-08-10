Controversial Crunchyroll Isekai Reveals New Arc First Look With Season 3 Trailer – Watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is gearing up for the start of a new arc with Crunchyroll, and has dropped a special first look trailer showing off what’s next. There are many new and interesting Isekai franchises that fans are now streaming with Crunchyroll, but there are a few franchises that stand out for the others. It’s not always for the best of reasons, however, as in Mushoku Tensei’s case, it’s because it’s such a controversial series that sparks all kinds of debates among fans with each and every new development.

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It’s one controversy after another for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, but at the same time each of its arcs present the series with an opportunity to show off all kinds of big action and set pieces. That seems to be especially the case with what’s coming next for the Chaos Breaker Arc as Rudeus and the others are heading out to figure out some sort of clue about Zenith’s current condition. You can check out the trailer for Mushoku Tensei‘s next big arc below.

Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Hypes New Arc With New Trailer

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 will begin what it has dubbed the “Chaos Breaker” arc with Episode 8 of the season, making its debut in Japan on Sunday, August 16th in Japan. The episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll with English subtitles much like all of the other episodes thus far, and an English dub release will be following soon after (as it’s currently only a few episodes behind the Japanese broadcast). And it seems like Rudeus is heading into a strange new location and kicking off a whole new era for what’s he’s got next.

After helping Nanahoshi reach a successful new phase of her teleportation experiments, she is rewarding Rudeus by introducing him to the mysterious Perugius, the Armored Dragon King. Said to be one of the three heroes that killed the Demon God and won the Laplace War for humanity 400 years ago, it’s teased at the end of the latest episode that he’s currently living in some floating fortress in the sky. Now with this first look trailer, we’ll have to see how Rudeus and the others come face to face with this figure to see what he’s capable of.

Why Is Mushoku Tensei Still So Controversial?

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation had been controversial among fans pretty much from the jump due to the perverted nature of its main character, and hasn’t really let up on that fact over the seasons thus far. It’s remained an incredibly popular series despite all of that, and was in fact one of the first series to inspire many of the common fantasy Isekai anime tropes that a lot of other franchises had used after it. But it still hasn’t really shaken off that poor first impression.

It didn’t help matters that Rudeus hasn’t really matured in a lot of ways despite getting older, and his loved ones seem to cater to his wild ways that almost ruin the enjoyment of the series. But for all of its flaws, there are big fantastical sequences and ideas in this world that fans love to see when the anime goes all out. That could be the case for what’s coming in this new arc as the anime heads into its final episodes. Make sure to catch up with Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation now streaming with Crunchyroll.