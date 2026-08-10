The Promised Neverland Confirms Release Date for Shonen Jump Revival Return

The Promised Neverland is kicking off a major celebration for the 10th anniversary of its original Shonen Jump debut, and has finally confirmed a date for its return to the magazine. Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ten years ago, and unfortunately has left a legacy that has not aged well thanks to a massive failure of its anime adaptation. But even so, the manga itself has had some notable moments that are fondly remembered either way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Promised Neverland still has one of the most divisive Shonen Jump series endings from any of the ones that made their debuts during the 2010s, and it will likely be at the center of debate for quite a long time from now on. But the series has a chance of giving fans a much better impression soon enough as The Promised Neverland has revealed it’s going to be making its return to Shonen Jump later this month on August 24th in Japan.

Courtesy of Shueisha

The Promised Neverland will be returning to Shonen Jump with a new “Special Side Story One-Shot”on Sunday, August 24th in Japan. This will feature both Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu returning to the franchise for this new expansion of the story, but it’s yet to be revealed exactly what is going to be involved for the return. The first look at this new story teased it would feature the kids in their adult years as teased by the manga’s original time skip ending, so it likely will serve as a new epilogue years after the end of the original manga.

It was already a surprise to see that The Promised Neverland would be returning for a new one-shot as part of this anniversary celebration, but it does make a lot of sense as these two creators have not really had another full serialization since the end of that original work. While Posuka Demizu has been involved with the creation of a number of other projects and provided designs in the years since, the artist really hasn’t reached this same level of success as they did with Shirai in Shonen Jump.

What Happened to The Promised Neverland?

Courtesy of Shueisha

The Promised Neverland began its run with Shonen Jump ten years ago as one of the most promising new manga debuts of the 2010s. The series shocked fans with the debut chapter revealing that these young kids in an orphanage were actually being raised as meat to be fed to demons. Then the first arc of the manga series then saw the kids trying everything they could to escape from the orphanage and somehow make it to the outside world. Only to then find it’s a much more frightening world out there.

It’s just that while it started out with a great opening hook, The Promised Neverland was never really able to maintain that momentum once the kids got their way to the outside world. It never really reached the same peaks in the arcs that followed, and seemingly fizzled out when it all ultimately came to an end. So this revival chapter is going to be interesting to see for a number of reasons.