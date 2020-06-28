Digimon Adventure Fans are Celebrating the Anime's Big Return

Digimon Adventure has finally returned with brand new episodes following its hiatus brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and fans are celebrating its huge return. As one of the many weekly projects put on hold for the last two months, fans were hit particularly hard with the reboot being delayed as it had only made it a few episodes into the new series' run. But now things are back on track with Episode 4 of the series officially premiering and bringing Sora and Biyomon into the DigiDestined fold officially.

Capitalizing on the promise of the major cliffhanger left by the third episode, Episode 4 of the series gives us all a better look at the new version of the Digital World. Not only does it have multiple layers, but it appears that Tai and the other DigiDestined will be a part of something much bigger this time around.

