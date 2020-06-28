Digimon Adventure Fans are Celebrating the Anime's Big Return
Digimon Adventure has finally returned with brand new episodes following its hiatus brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and fans are celebrating its huge return. As one of the many weekly projects put on hold for the last two months, fans were hit particularly hard with the reboot being delayed as it had only made it a few episodes into the new series' run. But now things are back on track with Episode 4 of the series officially premiering and bringing Sora and Biyomon into the DigiDestined fold officially.
Capitalizing on the promise of the major cliffhanger left by the third episode, Episode 4 of the series gives us all a better look at the new version of the Digital World. Not only does it have multiple layers, but it appears that Tai and the other DigiDestined will be a part of something much bigger this time around.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Digimon Adventure's big return to screens, and let us know what you think! Did you enjoy the reboot's comeback episode? Are you excited to see what's next too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
"You Love to See it"
prevnext
Just remembered a new episode of Digimon Adventure: 2020 is coming out after a multiple month hiatus. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/QeIRmHHza5— Guy/person who exist (@megamanamask) June 27, 2020
Sora is Now Officially Part of the Crew!
prevnext
So Digimon Adventure: returned today with episode 4!
The moment when Sora got her traditional blue hat out was a nice nod to the original.— Haydn Davies (@ninjafox1989) June 28, 2020
Sora certainly seems very capable and is going to be someone that the team rely on with all the equipment she has. #DigimonAdventure2020 pic.twitter.com/Xrob7yQgdP
Feels Good to Have it Back!
prevnext
Digimon Adventure: 2020 episode 4: feels good to have this series back 😀 good episode. I love the throwbacks to sora's hat & taichi's binoculars. The chemistry between sora and biyomon is adorable. The insert song and agumon evolution sequence were clean af 🔥🔥 nxt episode hype— Ramon Castro The Digimon Emperor (@DigimonFan4Life) June 28, 2020
Sora the Badass
prevnext
Just a badass girl and her fire bird #デジモン #DigimonAdventure2020 #DigimonAdventure pic.twitter.com/MUF06UJfEV— RubenGallar 🐢 (@RubenGallar) June 28, 2020
That New Digivolution Though
prevnext
HOLY (BLEEPING) DIGIVOLUTION SEQUENCE!!!#Digimon #DigimonAdventure #DigimonAdventure2020 pic.twitter.com/5klb18baZJ— Ochan30🏳️🌈 (@Ochan30) June 28, 2020
How Will Everyone Else Be Introduced?
prevnext
So glad that #DigimonAdventure is back on air, episode 4 as quite nice, just right jumping into things.
Looking forward to how the others will be introduced in this re-imagining. pic.twitter.com/BdvDlFgtZn— eh🍁🇮🇹💭 (@aCanadianGuyEh) June 28, 2020
Now, What's Coming Next?
prevnext
Finally got to see Episode 4 of #DigimonAdventure:, so good to see Tai and Sora again. Sora being something like a survival camp Batman is hilarious. Really excited for what comes next. pic.twitter.com/v7e9wfTAj1— Shan Jeyan | Golden Deer 🦌 (@jeyshan26) June 28, 2020
Wait a Minute...
prev
Sora in the reboot be like: "Heard you were talking shit"
(Anime: Digimon Adventure: (2020)) pic.twitter.com/96nMLCf4s6— Sareru: The Lady Otaku (@sarerunet) June 28, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.