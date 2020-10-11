Digimon Adventure Introduces Leomon to the Reboot

✖

Digimon Adventure has finally introduced Leomon to the 20th Anniversary series with the newest episode! Fans of the original Digimon Adventure series from over 20 years ago known full well about Leomon, and how important the character is to the franchise as a whole. Not only has Leomon been an integral part of the original season, but the character had proved so popular that variations of Leomon appeared in future seasons. So when the new series first teased that Leomon would indeed be showing up soon, it was exciting to finally see what this new take on Leomon would be capable of.

Previously teased as the leader of a major uprising effort in a past episode of the series, Episode 19 officially brings Leomon into the fold with the DigiDestined as he saves Tai and Matt from a dark Digimon attack. Not only that, but this Leomon is much stronger than we have seen in the past.

After being separated from the other DigiDestined following Devimon's attack in the previous episode, Tai and Matt decide to continue their journey through the Dark Continent in search of the Holy Digimon. Soon after, they come across a large machine that attempts to overwhelm the two of them and take them hostage.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Weakened by the series of fights against Nidhoggmon, Tai and Matt were at a loss of what to do until Leomon (together with Spadamon and Falcomon) arrives to save them. He reveals that he is actually part of a resistance force who aim to defeat Devimon, and helps Tai and Matt take down the large machine.

But what needs to be noted, however, is just how strong this Leomon is. Seemingly as a result of working together with the DigiDestined, Leomon tears through many of the enemies with just swings of his sword alone. When he finally uses his "Jyuoken" attack (which fans of the dub will remember as the "Fist of the Beast King"), he reveals that he can also use it with both hands and summons a "Shin" version of the attack.

With Leomon's introduction to the series, fans of the classic series have hilariously begun their countdown to when Leomon will die given that he's passed in many of his appearances in the past. But will this stronger version have a better chance at survival? What do you think of Leomon's debut in the new Digimon Adventure? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!