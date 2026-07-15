Disney Revival Shares First Look at Final Season

Disney has become a mainstay in the animation world, with silver screen offerings like The Lion King, Moana, Inside Out, and Toy Story being only a few examples of movies that have elevated the studio. While the production house has seen success in theaters, Disney has also made quite a name for itself on the small screen. The Disney Channel has been responsible for creating the likes of Gravity Falls, Amphibia, and The Owl House, carving a popular niche for itself in the world of cable television. This month, Disney is preparing to once again say goodbye to one of its most popular animated families, The Proud Family.

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For those who might not know, the fourth and final season of The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder will arrive on Disney+ on July 28th later this month. The original The Proud Family series first debuted on The Disney Channel in 2001, ending its series after two seasons with fifty-two episodes to its name in 2005. Decades later, Disney once again returned to visit this animated clan in 2022. Ironically, while the series didn’t have more episodes than its predecessor, the sequel series did have more seasons. For the release later this month, all ten episodes of the finale will land on Disney’s streaming service, and you can see the latest trailer below.

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What Lies in Wait For The Proud Family Finale?

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Luckily, the upcoming final season won’t be the series finale for the franchise, as The Proud Family still has one big ace up its sleeve. Later this year, the revival series will unveil a brand new holiday special, though said installment is planning to look quite different from what we’ve come to know of the Disney property. Rather than relying on the traditional 2D animation of the past, the franchise will incorporate stop-motion animation to tell the special’s story. While a specific release date hasn’t been unveiled for this Holiday Special, this very well could be the last appearance of the family on Disney+, for at least some time.

As for what we can expect from the fourth and final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney has hinted at what is to come for the likes of Penny, Oscar, Suga Mama, and the rest. Specifically, now that Penny has been brought back into the fold, the family is going through some big changes before the end. Seemingly, Penny might even be going into outer space, as revealed by the trailer, and with a star-studded cast of guests entering the fray, Louder and Prouder is looking to go out with a bang.

What do you think of The Proud Family coming to an end this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!