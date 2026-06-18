Disney Animated Revival Announces Final Season

Disney’s animation world has never been shy when it comes to revisiting successful universes on both the silver screen and the small screen. In theaters, the likes of The Lion King, Inside Out, Toy Story, and countless others have returned with various sequels and revivals that prove the studio is more than willing to revisit classic characters. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, as the “House of Mouse” has confirmed that a recent revival is set to release its final season. Originally debuting in 2001, the animated franchise has confirmed it will end with its fourth season, though fans will have one last opportunity to say goodbye in 2026.

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As confirmed by the outlet Deadline, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will end with its fourth season. The franchise, which began in 2001 with two seasons, ended its original series in 2005, with the revival only starting fairly recently in 2022. While Louder and Prouder did have more seasons than its predecessor, ironically enough, the revival will have fewer episodes overall. Luckily, while this might be the final season, The Proud Family has another ace up its sleeve, thanks to the holiday special releasing month following the finale in The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Christmas Special. Get prepared to say goodbye as the fourth and final season will land on Disney+ next month on July 29th.

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A Star-Studded Proud Family Finale

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While the regular cast of the revival is set to return to their roles for the Louder And Prouder finale, the Proud Family won’t be alone. In building up the curtain call, Disney has also confirmed that some serious star power is set to guest star throughout the revival’s fourth season. To date, the guest stars include Mariah Carey, Chloe Bailey, Ali Wong, Romany Malco, Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, and many more.

While an official synopsis for the fourth and final season wasn’t released, Deadline did hint at what is to come for the Proud Family. According to the outlet, Penny Proud is facing a “series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity.” They also promote that the final season will have “mind-bending and heartfelt twists” throughout. Luckily, while it is sad to say goodbye to the Disney franchise, it is happening at a pivotal time for the series as The Proud Family is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

So what lies in wait for the series creators now that the revival is through? Proud Family co-creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar recently renewed their contract with Disney Television Animation for another year, meaning that we could get more from the dynamic duo following the revival’s end. With revivals like Phineas & Ferb becoming such a hot ticket item for the House of Mouse, this upcoming finale might not be the definitive end for the Proud Family.

What do you think of The Proud Family taking a bow later this summer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Deadline