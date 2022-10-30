Domino's Is Serving Up Pokemon Pizzas For a Limited Time

Pokemon knows how to do holidays right, and of course, the franchise does different celebrations all across the globe. For those in Japan and America, you can get adorable merchandise courtesy of The Pokemon Center, but fans in South Korea have been given an even better treat. In tandem with Domino's Pizza, those fans can get official Pokemon pizzas, and they are dressed up for the spooky season.

As you can see below, the official collaboration is live in South Korea, and it is going on through Halloween as of right now. Domino's Pizza is sending out large meals in holiday-themed boxes, and the pizzas themselves are bringing in rave reviews. After all, the meal turns a pizza into a Poke Ball, and it comes with all the best ingredients.

Nueva colaboración de Pokémon con Domino's Pizza en Corea con motivo de Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/ilmxZEUfHc — PokéXperto 💎 (@pokexperto) October 27, 2022

What's On the Pokemon Pizza?

As you can tell above, the pizzas are massive, and they are topped with ingredients methodically. The recipe makes the pizza look like a Poke Ball as the red upper portion is done up with pepperoni and tomato sauce. The middle divider is done with marinated bulgogi, and for the white portion, Domino's Pizza brought it to life with melty cheeses.

The Halloween deal also comes with Pokemon cards, but don't get too excited about using them in competition. These trading cards are not meant for battle but instead feature spooky artwork. So far, packs include creatures like Eevee, Bulbasaur, Mimikyu, and others. And sadly, it seems Domino's South Korea is the only branch of the pizza chain doing this collab. But if you're in the area, you can order one of these tasty deals for under $25 USD.

