Dr. Stone Teases Next Arc with New Poster

Dr. Stone’s anime has been one of the hugest new hits of the Summer anime season, and now the anime is hoping to keep up this same winning streak as the second cour heads into the highly competitive Fall season. What’s going to help matters is that the anime is preparing for its next major arc that will dive into the origins of the mysterious stone world that Senku and his friends now find themselves in. This will mean additional characters joining the cast, but in a much different way than you would initially suspect given the main series is set beyond the year 3,000.

Hinting at the next arc to come, Dr. Stone debuted a new poster featuring a new set of characters and the surprising space setting. These characters have a surprising connection to Senku’s past, and it will be revealed following the battles to win Ruri’s hand in marriage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This surprising space faring poster is teasing the Village Origins arc of the original series. This arc features a flashback, and fleshes out the origins of the village Senku now finds himself trying to win over. This also dives into the early impact of the original stoning, and features new additions to the cast such as Keiji Fujiwara as Byakuya Ishigami, Lynn as Lillian Weinberg, Hisako Kanemoto as Connie Lee, Showtaro Morikubo as Shamil Volkov, Rie Tanaka as Darya Nikitina, and Kanehira Yamamoto as Yakov Nikitin.

But there’s still a little bit of time before this new arc begins as the most recent episode of the series, Episode 15, brought the anime one step closer to the end of the Village Games arc. If you wanted to catch up with Dr. Stone before this outer space influenced arc begins, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow, and the series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series is officially described as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”