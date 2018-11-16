‘Dr. Stone’ Reportedly Getting Anime Series

Weekly Shonen Jump has had a strong collection of manga series that’s only gotten stronger with highly popular new series gaining traction quicker than ever. One such series is Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone.

The series has been such a big hit over such a short time that now it will be reportedly receiving an anime adaptation next year.

Weekly Shounen Jump #51 cover preview w/ “Dr.STONE” TV anime announcement; airing Summer 2019 pic.twitter.com/q9FO5kMUDa — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) November 15, 2018

According to a report for Moetron News, Dr. Stone’s anime was announced in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. As per the report, the series is currently slated for a release in Summer 2019. There are currently no details as to which studio will be producing the anime adaptation, but Yusuke Kobayashi (Subaru in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Gloxinia in The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments) is currently attached to portray one of the leads, Senku Ishigami.

For fans unaware of this series, it’s got a lot that should get your attention right away. The writer of the series, Riichiro Inagaki, also created Eyeshield 21. The series was a huge hit in its heyday, and has has been famous in its own right for also featuring the talents of illustrator Yusuke Murata — who has gone on to illustrate for such projects as One-Punch Man. Dr. Stone has a strong illustrator too in Boichi, who’s previously created Sun-Ken Rock. It’s no mystery as to why this new series has been such a hit, so quickly.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into seven volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

Viz Media describes the series as such:

“One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!”