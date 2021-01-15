Watch: Dr Stone Debuts Season 2 Opening

✖

Dr. Stone has debuted its opening for Season 2 of the series! After making major waves with its first season back in 2019, the anime has returned as part of a jam packed Winter 2021 season. Adapting the fan favorite Stone Wars arc from Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original Weekly Shonen Jump series, the second season will be heading into an intense new territory as Senku Ishigami's Kingdom of Science goes to battle against Tsukasa Shishio's Empire of Might. The first episode of the new season gets us re-acquainted with the series once more as the battles get ready to begin.

With the start of the new season, Dr. Stone also revealed its opening theme sequence for the Stone Wars season. It debuted at the end of the episode, so we won't see the new ending theme sequence until the second episode of the new season. But for now, we can all enjoy the new opening theme, "Rakuen," as performed by Fujifabric. You can check it out below:

Dr. STONE: Stone Wars TV Anime Opening. pic.twitter.com/qpTGGH8oq8 — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) January 14, 2021

Dr. Stone's second season will reportedly run for 11 episodes in total, and features a returning cast and staff from the first season. This second season includes some new faces in the mix from Tsukasa's side of the conflict, however, and we get a tease of each of their lives before the light turned everyone to stone thousands of years before. It's also a hint as to why they joined with Tsukasa's side in the first place as he taps into the most talented of his time.

The new additions to the cast include the likes of Kensho Ono (Giorno Giovanna in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Attack on Titan's Floch) as the voice behind Ukyo Saionji, Yoshiki Nakajima (Yugo Okami in My Roommate is a Cat) as the voice behind Yo Uei, and Atsumi Tanezaki (Rio Futaba in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Juno in Beastars) as the voice behind Nikki Hanada. They'll all be popping up as the season continues.

What do you think of Dr. Stone's new opening for Season 2? How does it compare to the openings from the first season? What are you most excited to see in the new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!