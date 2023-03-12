Dr. Stone Reveals Season 3 Trailer and Episode Order

Dr. Stone is coming back to explore a New World with the highly anticipated third season of the anime this Spring, and Crunchyroll has released a new trailer for the episodes with a tease of just how long this newest season will be running for! It has been quite a while since Dr. Stone: Stone Wars came to an end, and it was followed up with the Dr. Stone: Ryusui special that introduced a key new character that will help Senku Ishigami and the others on the next big leg of their technological journey. And soon we will actually get to see it all go down.

Dr. Stone New World will be ushering in a titular new world as Senku and the rest of the Kingdom of Science will cross the seas in search of a new resource, and a new trailer for the season has revealed some key details about what to expect. Not only will Dr. Stone New World release beginning on April 6th overseas, but it has been confirmed to run for two cours of episodes (with a break in between). You can check out Crunchyroll's newest trailer for Dr. Stone Season 3 below:

Dr. Stone: Where to Watch Season 3

Dr. Stone New World will begin streaming its first cour of episodes on April 6th at 7:30AM PST on Crunchyroll (with the English dub release kicking off on April 20 at 12:30PM PST). There will be a break over the Summer before the third season then returns for the final half of its episodes later this Fall. The staff and cast are returning from the previous seasons, and the opening theme for Dr. Stone Season 3 is titled "Wasuregataki" as performed by Huwie Ishizaki.

You can catch up with Dr. Stone's first two seasons and bridging anime special now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing...Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

What are you hoping to see in Dr. Stone Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!