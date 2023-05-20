Dr. Stone: New World Adds Three New Characters

The Stone World continues to march on as Senku is exploring brand new lands in an effort to reverse that stone prison that has trapped humanity in individual confinements for thousands of years. As the arc focusing on Treasure Island continues to be explored, three new characters have been confirmed to be joining Dr. Stone's anime adaptation. With the anime adaptation inching toward the finale that has already taken place in the manga, expect some big surprises in store for Senku and his friends in this brave new world.

The biggest mystery that has been surrounding the unique anime series has been who or what is responsible for trapping humanity in individual stone prisons for thousands of years. In the trailers for Dr. Stone: New World, it seemed as though the third season might be the time when anime fans would receive that answer. Before Senku and company are able to free the majority of mankind, it's clear that they're going to meet some new faces on their quest which is fit to bursting with scientific discoveries.

Dr. Stone's New Characters

The new characters include the nefarious Ibara who will be played by voice actor Yutaka Aoyama (Fire Force), armored Moz played by Kazuyuki Okitsu (Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?), and the strongest warrior of the bunch Kirisame played by Kaede Hondo (BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense). While time might be running out for Senku and company to fix the world, they'll be meeting some wild new characters beforehand.

(Photo: TMS Entertainment)

(Photo: TMS Entertainment)

If you haven't had the chance to dive into the Stone World, here's how Crunchyroll describes the latest season of Dr. Stone, "With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need."

What has been your favorite moment of the Stone World so far? Do you have a guess as to what petrified humanity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dr. Stone.

Via Crunchyroll