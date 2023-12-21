Dr. Stone Season 4 Announced

Here we go again! If you are a fan of Dr. Stone, then you need to pay close attention. The anime just dropped its season three finale, but that is not all Dr. Stone has to offer. A fourth season is in the works, and Dr. Stone confirmed the upcoming release will be its final outing.

The information went live today as Dr. Stone season three came to an end. The show returned to the air in October as Dr. Stone season three kickstarted its second cour. Now, all eyes are on the future as Dr. Stone is far from done. A fourth season is being produced by TMS Entertainment, and fans are hoping Dr. Stone returns sometime next year.

Of course, Dr. Stone fans will hate to see the show go, but its finale has been a long time coming. The manga wrapped up in 2022 after a five-year run. Dr. Stone wowed fans with its finale a few years back courtesy of Boichi and Riichiro Inagaki. Now, the time has come for the Dr. Stone anime to adapt this final leg of the manga.

If you are not caught up with Dr. Stone, the hit series is available to read in full on the Shonen Jump app. The anime can be watched on Hulu or Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more information on Dr. Stone, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing..."

