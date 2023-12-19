Kaiju No. 8 Director Believes the Anime Is Coming at the Perfect Time

Kaiju No. 8 is getting ready for its move into the spotlight. For a few years now, the hit series has been entertaining readers, and now Kaiju No. 8 is plotting its move to the small screen. Next year, the series will bring its anime to life, and now the show's director is detailing why now is the perfect time to invest in Kaiju No. 8.

The information comes from Production I.G. as the studio behind Kaiju No. 8 shared a letter from Shigeyuki Miya. It was there the director shared his own experience with the monstrous manga, and Miya said Kaiju No. 8 helped him through the turbulent times we face today.

"We are in the midst of turbulent times, and many people feel as if they are the only ones being left behind as the 'normal' things we used to know are disappearing one by one. To be honest, I felt the same way. At that time, I suddenly read Kaiju No. 8. I instantly became a big fan of Kafka, the main character who used to be on this side of things, and the passionate ensemble drama. After going through various twists and turns, I have reached the point where I am today," he shared.

"There is a lot of pressure, but as a fan of Kaiju No. 8 and one who has been encouraged and entertained by this work, the entire staff will work together to make it as well as we can. Please look forward to it!"

As you can see above, Miya is certainly committed to Kaiju No. 8. Creator Naoya Matsumoto penned a resonate shonen with fans that features as much action as it does introspection. Soon, this tale will make its way to television as Kaiju No. 8 premiere in April 2024. So for those wanting to know more about the series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

