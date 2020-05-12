Dragon Ball Z Celebrates a Major Android Anniversary Today

You may not have realized it, but today marks a very important anniversary for Dragon Ball and its android kin. Fighters like Android 17 and 18 may be considered allies nowadays but that was not always the case. In the days of Dragon Ball Z, these baddies were feared to the extreme... and today marks the anniversary of their arrival to South City.

So if you happen to be in the area, don't panic! Just keep an eye to the skies for any flying androids from Dragon Ball. There is a chance the fighters could be friendly, but Androids 17 and 18 haven't traditionally shown mercy to the town...

For those needing a look back, it was Future Trunks who warned Goku about the androids in the Dragon Ball manga. The time-traveling Saiyan pulled Goku aside and told Earth's mightiest hero that he went back in time to head off Androids 17 and 18.

"Three years from now, on May 12th around 10 AM, a fearsome duo will appear on an island 9km southwest from South City. Monsters with power beyond your imagination," Future Trunks told Goku.

"They're androids created on Earth... cyborgs. Their creator is Dr. Gero, chief scientist for the former Red Ribbon Army."

As fans of the anime know, Goku was unable to take down the androids in Future Trunks' timeline as he was killed by an underlying virus. That forced Future Trunks to warn Goku of the danger while giving him some medicine which will cure his mysterious illness. And as you can see below, fans around the world are begging Goku to keep vigilant should some androids really crop up today...

