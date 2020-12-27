New Dragon Ball Poster Shares Look at Broly's Latest Power Boost

✖

Dragon Ball has welcomed a large number of power boosts over the years, so it is hardly surprising to see another on its way. A transformation is about to join Broly's arsenal that will make him a threat to just about everyone. After all, a new Big Bang Mission is about to get underway, and that means Broly is ready to embrace his Limit Breaker form at last.

Recently, Dragon Ball Heroes riled up fans with a tease. The franchise is set to welcome a new arc come January, and that means Goku will have new foes to face. Or in the case of Broly, Goku will have an old foe to face with an all-new power.

SDBH: BM6 Key Visual and new look at Broly SSJ4 Limitsbroken. Starts: January 21, 2021. pic.twitter.com/suwt63cygi — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) December 25, 2020

As you can see above, the new arc has put out two posters. One of them highlights Super Saiyan 4 Broly while Super Saiyan Blue Vegito and Super Saiyan 4 Vegito chill upfront. It seems the trio are going to butt heads in this new arc, so it only makes sense for Broly to get a power boost.

The second poster put out for Dragon Ball Heroes shows Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker Broly. The hero looks much the same from the neck down in this state, but his hair has been given a red tint. The look completes itself with a dangerous red aura that defines this unique power boost.

As for how Broly will get this power, fans aren't quite certain. The form is achieved via a ki transfer between Saiyans. Broly might get such an energy transfusion on-screen with this new Dragon Ball arc, but the question remains who could power such a boost behind the scenes.

What do you think of these new key visuals? Are you eager to see what this arc go down in Dragon Ball Heroes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.