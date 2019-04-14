Watch: 5 Goku Actors Perform Joint ‘Dragon Ball’ Kamehameha

Dragon Ball has got its convention circuit on lock, and it seems a recent gathering has got Goku fans feeling good. Over on Twitter, a video has gone live from Kameha Con’s second year, and it turns out the event had a special panel is store for fans.

After all, five different Goku voice actors came together for a panel, and it ended with them doing a signature move.

Recently, a video from Kameha Con made its way online, and it features five familiar voices. A total of five actors from around the world came together to speak with fans, and they capped off the afternoon with a group Kamehameha.

So, if you thought one Goku was powerful, imagine the kind of damage five of them could do.

For those curious, the actors shown above are Kirby Morrow, Stephanie Nadolny, Peter Kelamis, Ian Corlett, Mario Cataneda. The group stood up after their joint panel ended, and they gave their go at Goku. Understandably, the crowd loved the group attack, and the only complaint surfacing from fans is the lack of Sean Schemmel. Some fans are hoping the actor can make a six-way Kamehameha happen down the line, so here is to hoping for the best at next year’s convention.

So, do you need a group Galick Gun from the franchise’s Vegeta actors next…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

