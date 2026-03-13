One Piece Confirms New Release Fans Won’t Want to Miss (& It’s Coming Tomorrow)

Netflix’s One Piece live-action Season 2 officially premiered this week after making fans wait more than two years. The series was released in August 2023 and broke every streaming record. It’s been praised by fans and critics alike, often being labelled as the best live-action ever made. Although the series makes considerable changes from the original source, it remains faithful to the spirit of the story, making it well-loved among fans. The manga creator, Eiichiro Oda, oversees every detail that goes into the production to ensure the series’ quality. The second season became a major hit as soon as it was released, and it continues to rise through the charts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the second season of the live-action series continues the epic story by Eiichiro Oda, Netflix will be releasing a special podcast series for fans worldwide. According to Netflix Tudum, the ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line Official Podcast will stream starting from March 13th. The trailer highlights the cast and crew members who will be participating in the show to discuss the behind-the-scenes of the production stage. The series is currently preparing for its third season, which will adapt the fan-favorite Alabasta Saga of the manga.

Netflix Will Release a One Piece Live-Action Podcast

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The podcast will stream exclusively on Netflix, following the cast and crew members as they discuss the series. Not only that, but Eiichiro Oda will also make his appearance in the first episode along with Iñaki Godoy, who plays the role of Monkey D. Luffy in the live-action series. The duo will discuss the Loguetown Arc in the series, a crucial arc with many foreshadowings and character introductions, all of which are still relevant in the manga even now. Additionally, Netflix Tudum also shared a full list of episodes for the show.

Episode 1: Loguetown, featuring Iñaki Godoy and Eiichiro Oda

Episode 2: Reverse Mountain, featuring Emily Rudd

Episode 3: Whisky Peak, featuring Mackenyu

Episode 4: Little Garden, Part 1, featuring Jacob Romero

Episode 5: Little Garden, Part 2 featuring Taz Skylar

Episode 6: Drum Island, featuring Charithra Chandran and Mikaela Hoover

Each episode will have new crew members, including the latest addition to the story, Charithra Chandran, who plays the role of Princess Vivi, and Mikaela Hoover, the voice behind Tony Tony Chopper.

One Piece Live-Action Season 3 Will Continue in Alabasta

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The second season ends on a major cliffhanger as Crocodile plans his next step while the Straw Hat Pirates make their way towards Alabasta. In order to free Vivi’s kingdom, the crew has to travel all the way to the desert island, where they will face their most powerful enemy yet.

Additionally, the series will also introduce more members from the Baroque Works, as well as Crocodile’s true goal and the reason he needs Nico Robin. Season 3 is expected to fully adapt the Alabasta Arc before the crew makes their way towards the Sky Island. The third season was filmed along with Season 2, so fans wouldn’t have to wait long before the series’ return.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!