3 Things That Need to Happen in My Hero Academia’s Real Finale

After eight seasons, My Hero Academia brought Izuku Midoriya’s story to a close back in December — but fans still have a little more to look forward to before the anime is truly done. Following the series’ finale, it was revealed that My Hero Academia would get one more episode, adapting Chapter 431, the epilogue that Kohei Horikoshi released months after the manga’s original conclusion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This will serve as My Hero Academia‘s “true finale,” and we now know that it will arrive on May 2. We’ve gotten a glimpse into the characters’ futures through the time skip in MHA Season 8’s last episode. However, this special has the chance to expand on their adult lives more thoroughly. Based on the parts of the epilogue the anime hasn’t covered, there are a few things that need to happen — including the confirmation of the series’ most obvious romance.

3) The Anime Must Expand on Ochaco’s Future

Horikoshi’s epilogue places a heavy focus on adult Ochaco, who is running a Quirk counseling program that helps kids manage their powers more effectively. This is mentioned in My Hero Academia Season 8’s final episode, but it’s only briefly touched on. As the manga offers more insight into Ochaco’s dedication to the job, the anime needs to do the same in its upcoming special. It should also touch on the fact that Toga continues to haunt Ochaco’s dreams, something we don’t see in the initial ending. This would be a good way to work the villain into My Hero Academia‘s last-ever episode. Plus, it would once again drive home the consequences of the Final War arc, while also explaining why Ochaco is so committed to what she does.

2) Shoto Officially Becoming the No. 2 Hero

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

My Hero Academia Season 8’s finale confirms that Shoto Todoroki is climbing the hero charts, but the manga’s epilogue chapter sees him reaching a significant milestone. In it, Class 1-A reunites to celebrate him becoming the No. 2 hero. It’s a satisfying win, especially after witnessing his growth over the course of the series. The anime needs to make Shoto’s spot official, just as it makes Mirio’s No. 1 ranking known in its last episode. The anime does seem to be building to this, so hopefully, its special will close out Shoto’s arc on this high note.

1) Deku & Ochaco Officially Becoming Endgame

Image courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia Season 8 may offer a glimpse of what becomes of our heroes in the future, but it doesn’t highlight any romantic relationships. Overall, this isn’t a bad thing, as the young heroes are still figuring out their futures. But given how the series continuously alludes to the feelings between Deku and Ochaco, there needs to be more closure on that front. My Hero Academia‘s manga epilogue offers that, having them confess their feelings for one another. The anime must make this official, too, paying off years’ worth of interactions between the characters. The series could even go further than the source material in this regard, as the manga is subtle in its confirmation.

What do you want to see in My Hero Academia‘s true finale? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!