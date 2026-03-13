Classic 1980s Anime Remake Confirms Release Date With New Look

The Spring 2026 anime lineup is right around the corner, so now is the perfect time to mark your calendars and wait for the new releases. While the season is full of exciting sequels and new releases, a classic 1980s series is all set to introduce itself to fans with a reboot anime. Fist of the North Star is one of the most acclaimed action anime series of all time. The 1980s was a genre-defnining decade for anime and manga fans especially when the Weekly Shonen Jump series were on the rise of popularity. However, a majority of new anime fans limit their views to what’s trending at the moment instead of visiting some of the oldest classics the Japanese anime industry has seen. The older animation aesthetics are mostly appreciated by the avid anime fans who are still mesmerized by the visually striking world created during the era of lesser advanced technology. In order to draw more viewers towards a series, many reboots are often being introduced with new animation and cast members. Fist of the North Star is one such anime which confirmed a remake anime in 2023. The series is all set for its premiere as the latest trailer confirms the release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Is Fist of the North Star Remake Coming Out?

Play video

Fist of the North Star will begin broadcasting new episodes from April 10th, 2026. While the episode count hasn’t been released so far, we can expect it to follow the usual 12-13 episodes format. Unlike the original anime which was released under the banner of Toei Animation, the remake is being made by TMS Entertainment, the same studio behind acclaimed Shonen anime Dr. Stone and the remake of the classic romance series Fruits Basket. According to the official platform, the upcoming reboot will be streaming on Prime Video across the globe. Additionally, along with the release date, the trailer also shows a first glimpse at the opening theme song, “Hallelujah” by Alexandros.

What Is Fist of the North Star About?

The story follows a brave warrior, Kenshiro, who wanders through the post-apocalyptic land to rescue his fiancée, Yuria, who has been kidnapped by his rival, Shin. Kenshiro’s journey is far from easy, especially after he was betrayed and left for dead. Throughout his journey, he continues to save others from dangerous ravagers with the use of his powerful fighting style, Hokuto Shinken. Unfortunately, Kenshiro finds himself in even more trouble as more and more powerful enemies begin to appear. The protagonist continues to face new challenges as he gradually becomes the savior of the broken world. The

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!