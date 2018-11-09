‘Dragon Ball’: Here’s What Ken Jeong Could Look Like As Master Roshi

Dragon Ball is as popular as ever these days, but fans know there are some parts of the franchise they should never bring up. As you might have expected, Hollywood’s ill-fated take on Dragon Ball ranks high on anime’s list of blunders, but it may not stay that way forever.

After all, live-action anime is becoming a focus these days, and one concept artist is reimagining how Master Roshi could look should Ken Jeong play the lecherous hero.

Over on Twitter, a concept artist known as BossLogic got fans buzzing when he put up a series of live-action Dragon Ball mockups. It was there the artist shared his vision of Jeong’s Master Roshi, and it looks pretty spot on.

Master Roshi – @kenjeong this one was tough, but the dude is funny 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/nTgvKPBMrL — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 7, 2018

“Master Roshi — Ken Jeong,” BossLogic captioned the photo. “This one was tough, but the dude is funny.”

As you can see above, the artwork reimagines Jeong as an elderly bald man with a deep love for Hawaiian shirts. Donning a pair of aviator shades, BossLogic gave Jeong an impressive beard which suits Roshi’s look, and his nose can be seen trickling blood.

And, no — it isn’t because Roshi caught a punch from Son Goku. The martial artist is openly bleeding thanks to the lewd magazine he’s got open before him.

While there are no plans to give Dragon Ball another live-action go, fans admit this casting would be worth seeing. Jeong proved his comedic chops in films like The Hangover, and it would suit Roshi’s eccentric self. It is hard to tell whether Jeong can beef up enough to wield a Kamehameha, but it could happen. Anything is possible when Dragon Ball comes into play, and Jeong has proven he’s able to surprise fans time and again with the roles he picks out.

