Dragon Ball Artist Shares Adorable Sketch of My Hero Academia’s Froppy

Dragon Ball artist Dragon Garow Lee is known for regularly sharing fan art — mostly focused on the various Dragon Ball properties — on social media. Lee’s official work might only include Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha, but it hasn’t stopped them from accruing fan’s interest over on Twitter. Recently, Lee shared a sketch of My Hero Academia’s Froppy along with a special guest appearance from Ace Attorney franchise star Maya Fey.

As you can see in the sketch below, it appears that Lee is compared the two, suggesting that Froppy is in some ways similar to drawing Maya Fey or perhaps that drawing Fey is similar to Froppy. Regardless, it’s a good time to be a fan of both properties, and here’s hoping Lee continues to do even more with both.

You can check out the sketch via the Twitter embed below:

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the latest film, recently released on Blu-ray and DVD.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English-language release since 2015.

