Dragon Ball FighterZ Shares New Super Baby 2 Gameplay Footage

As has been previously revealed, the popular fighting video game Dragon Ball FighterZ is set to add its latest and greatest DLC fighter, Super Baby 2, later this week on January 15th with early access beginning two days prior, and Bandai Namco revealed a bunch of new footage of the new character over the weekend. If you've been wanting to see how the DLC fighter stacks up against the competition, this is the best opportunity to do so.

Super Baby 2, if you are not familiar, originates from the anime series Dragon Ball GT. One of the antagonists of the series, Baby, is a member of the Tuffle race that basically wants to wipe out Saiyans, and Super Baby 2 is one of his later forms. As for what he can do in Dragon Ball FighterZ, well, the showcase has over an hour of gameplay footage of Super Baby 2 filling in various spots on different teams.

Are you guys ready?#DBFZ Show 05 will start in a bit less than an hour! 📺 https://t.co/YKpe2AI0Ro pic.twitter.com/lQrIZ6NbCr — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) January 10, 2021

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The most recent DLC fighter for the video game, Master Roshi, released back in September. Super Baby 2 is set to release on January 15th with a two-day early access period for anyone that has the FighterZ Pass 3. Gogeta SS4 has also been announced as joining the roster. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime fighting video game right here.

