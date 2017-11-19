‘Dragon Ball’ Community Pays Tribute To Bulma’s Late Voice Actress

The anime community is still reeling from the sudden passing of Hiromi Tsuru, and fans of Dragon Ball are taking the actress’ death hard. Tsuru voiced dozens of characters over her lengthy career, but she is known by millions as the voice of Bulma. Now, the Dragon Ball community is paying tribute to the actress, and fans are reaching out to one another to celebrate Tsuru’s legacy.
Late last week, news surfaced that Tsuru had passed away at just 57-years-old. According to reports, the actress was found unresponsive in her car at the Shuto Expressway’s Inner Circular Route. The actress was rushed to a local hospital in Tokyo’s Chuo ward around 7:30 p.m. but Tsuru was pronounced dead on arrival. The star’s agency later confirmed her cause of death was from aortic dissection.
Videos by ComicBook.com
While Tsuru may be known for voicing Bulma, the actress did voice work for a number of popular anime series. The star provided voices on shows like Ranma 1/2, Trigun, and Soreike! Anpanman. Tsuru also worked on video game franchises like Metal Gear Solid and Tekken.
Fans were quick to mourn Tsuru after news of her passing was made official, and the Dragon Ball community trickled in with its tributes. Several actors from long-running franchise have released statements about Tsuru’s death. Companies like Toei Animation and Bandai Namco have also extended their well wishes to the star’s loved ones at this time. You can check out each of the statements in the slides below:
Toyotaro – Dragon Ball Super Illustrator
Toyotaro: “It’s no use, even drawing the manga I can’t imagine any voice for Bulma besides Tsuru-san…I’m beat…” https://t.co/A5damAb2PX— Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 17, 2017
Ryo Horikawa – Vegeta
Ryo Horikawa (voice of Vegeta) responds to Hiromi Tsuru’s death: “This is truly a bolt out of the blue! Absolutely unbelievable! It’s such a shame, since I’ve been in so many different series with her. My deepest condolences.” pic.twitter.com/xwG0sEjsZ3— Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 17, 2017
Toshio Yoshita – Dragon Ball Super Writer
Thank you, Burma pic.twitter.com/8b09CbW7Sn— 吉高寿男 (@toshio916) November 17, 2017
Toshio Furukawa – Piccolo
Toshio Furukawa (voice of Piccolo) responds to the news with a quote from the Endo Shusaku novel Silence: “Humanity is so sad, Lord, and the ocean so blue.” https://t.co/2iJ6UTKN9M— Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 17, 2017
Official Statement From ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Staff
永年に渡り“ブルマ”の声優を務めて頂いた鶴ひろみさんがお亡くなりになりました。— 「ドラゴンボール超」公式 (@DB_super2015) November 17, 2017
あまりにも突然のことで、信じられず、なかなか言葉が見つかりません。
鶴さんは、たくさんの勇気と優しさを届けてくださいました。
本当にありがとうございました。
心からご冥福をお祈りいたします。スタッフ一同 pic.twitter.com/hP9NzIorAM
Bandai Namco
Thank you, Hiromi Tsuru for everything that you’ve done! You will always be our Bulma. ? pic.twitter.com/4uzRi8AhtW— Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 18, 2017
Toei Animation
Now words can express how sad we are about the tragic passing of Hiromi Tsuru, who gave life to Bulma for more than 30 years.— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) November 17, 2017
RIP Hiromi, you will always be remembered. We love you forever. #OurBulma pic.twitter.com/GAxhxxx6GR