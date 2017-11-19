‘Dragon Ball’ Community Pays Tribute To Bulma’s Late Voice Actress

The anime community is still reeling from the sudden passing of Hiromi Tsuru, and fans of Dragon Ball are taking the actress’ death hard. Tsuru voiced dozens of characters over her lengthy career, but she is known by millions as the voice of Bulma. Now, the Dragon Ball community is paying tribute to the actress, and fans are reaching out to one another to celebrate Tsuru’s legacy.

Late last week, news surfaced that Tsuru had passed away at just 57-years-old. According to reports, the actress was found unresponsive in her car at the Shuto Expressway’s Inner Circular Route. The actress was rushed to a local hospital in Tokyo’s Chuo ward around 7:30 p.m. but Tsuru was pronounced dead on arrival. The star’s agency later confirmed her cause of death was from aortic dissection.

While Tsuru may be known for voicing Bulma, the actress did voice work for a number of popular anime series. The star provided voices on shows like Ranma 1/2, Trigun, and Soreike! Anpanman. Tsuru also worked on video game franchises like Metal Gear Solid and Tekken.

Fans were quick to mourn Tsuru after news of her passing was made official, and the Dragon Ball community trickled in with its tributes. Several actors from long-running franchise have released statements about Tsuru’s death. Companies like Toei Animation and Bandai Namco have also extended their well wishes to the star’s loved ones at this time. You can check out each of the statements in the slides below:

Toyotaro – Dragon Ball Super Illustrator

Toyotaro: “It’s no use, even drawing the manga I can’t imagine any voice for Bulma besides Tsuru-san…I’m beat…” https://t.co/A5damAb2PX — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 17, 2017

Ryo Horikawa – Vegeta

Ryo Horikawa (voice of Vegeta) responds to Hiromi Tsuru’s death: “This is truly a bolt out of the blue! Absolutely unbelievable! It’s such a shame, since I’ve been in so many different series with her. My deepest condolences.” pic.twitter.com/xwG0sEjsZ3 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 17, 2017

Toshio Yoshita – Dragon Ball Super Writer

Toshio Furukawa – Piccolo

Toshio Furukawa (voice of Piccolo) responds to the news with a quote from the Endo Shusaku novel Silence: “Humanity is so sad, Lord, and the ocean so blue.” https://t.co/2iJ6UTKN9M — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 17, 2017

Official Statement From ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Staff

Bandai Namco

Thank you, Hiromi Tsuru for everything that you’ve done! You will always be our Bulma. ? pic.twitter.com/4uzRi8AhtW — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 18, 2017

Toei Animation