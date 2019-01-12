‘Dragon Ball Super’: Chris Sabat Claims ‘My Hero Academia’s All Might Is His Greatest Role

Like anything else in geek culture, anime is highly competitive genre, with fandoms from different series all claiming that their preferred series of choice is the top dog of the genre. Well, it’s one thing when fans discuss and debate such matters, but it gets taken to a whole other level when major figures in anime start revealing their own rankings of the genre.

Case in point: here’s a statement from longtime Dragon Ball Z/Dragon Ball Super English dub actor Christopher Sabat, which will no doubt hit the Dragon Ball fandom with the impact of a live grenade.

All Might > Vegeta

Proud to have been nominated for Best VA Performance! All Might has truly been the best role of my career. You can vote for all your favorites here: https://t.co/iImhv2w0LJ #AnimeAwards via @crunchyroll — Christopher Sabat (@VoiceOfVegeta) January 11, 2019

Crunchyroll has revealed its list of 2019 Anime Awards nominees, and Sabat made the list for his vocal performance as All Might in My Hero Academia Season Three. Given the harrowing events of My Hero Academia‘s third season, and the major dramatic moments featuring All Might, Sabat definitely deserves the distinguishing honor of the nomination.

However, as you can see below, the statement made above is splitting the anime fandom into camps of #TeamVegeta vs. #TeamAllMight.

Saiyan Pride

This is the most common response to what Sabat said. Poor Prince Vegeta (IV) has been left out in the rain…

A Clown to Amuse You?

Other fans are more aggressive in their defenses of Vegeta.

After all, the iconic Dragon Ball (anti)hero made Sabat the star he is today!

Fightin’ Words

LET ME AT HIM pic.twitter.com/1Y4OSaFtPM — ChaosWeeb (@chaosweeb) January 11, 2019

Talk about aggressive. For some fans, them’s fightin’ words!

Say It Ain’t So!

Some fans are simply waiting with breath held for Sabat to reveal he’s just pulling our collective legs.

…Here’s hoping they don’t pass out first.

Broken-hearted

A lot of fans are simply taking Sabat’s statment as a painful shot to the gut.

The sense of betrayal is too real!

Pro Choice

Congrats, but Vegeta will always hold a special place to me pic.twitter.com/1mn7IFKylg — Timothy Barrows (@Traww_Barrows) January 11, 2019

Some fans are showing respect to Sabat’s preference, even if they don’t agree with it.

Team All Might

Voted for you. I really love your All Might! pic.twitter.com/Bi7NV15irl — ❄️Kim❄️ (@Kimalysong) January 11, 2019

I voted all might too pic.twitter.com/XZWQ0OwThO — 『Yusuke』 ? (@NiceTakahashi) January 11, 2019

For some fans there’s nothing at all controversial about Sabat’s statement; they, too, love his version of All Might.

Given how deep My Hero Academia‘s Season Three arc was with the All Might vs. All For One showdown, it’s somewhat understandable.

Playing Both Sides

All Jokes Aside Tho, Congrats On Your Nomination! Hopefully You Can Win It! While I Haven’t Seen MHA, I’m Still Positive Your Voice On It Is Excellent! Keep Up The Great Work And Good Luck! pic.twitter.com/4VsqZgRTtl — Trunks Breifs (@ziethealchemist) January 11, 2019

Some fans just seem to love anime in all its variations, and Sabat’s work all over the genre. Perhaps there’s something to be learned from that?

Wish You the Best

I hope you get the award! pic.twitter.com/dgNX0RDHls — The Morning Sage (@bigalization) January 11, 2019

At the end of the day, a lot of fans are simply fans of Sabat in general, and want to see him get the award.

How do you feel? Do you think that All Might is a better Chris Sabat role than Vegeta? Or do his words make you so angry you’re about to go Super Saiyan? Let us know in the comments!

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards take place in San Francisco on Sunday, February 16th.

*****

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.