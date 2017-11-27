Is This The Best ‘Dragon Ball’ Cosplayer In The World?

The anime fandom is no stranger to cosplaying, but there are some fans who take the hobby to a whole other level. Over the years, makeup artists and cosplay gurus have brought anime characters to life in rather unexpected ways, but there is one who has Dragon Ball lovers shook.

Really, all you have to do is check out Sosenka’s work to see way.

In the slides below, you can check out just a few of the Dragon Ball cosplays which Sosenka is known for. The makeup artist and cosplay caught the Internet’s attention when he Majin Buu look went viral, but the girl has plenty of other anime looks out there.

So far, Sosenka has given her hyperrealistic makeovers to Dragon Ball characters you’d never expect. Beerus recently got his own cosplay by the fan, and its lifelike detailing had the anime fandom doing a double-take. Whis, Vados, Android 18, and more have also been brought to life by the Polish cosplay superstar.

If you are not familiar with Sosenka, then you should know the cosplayer has quite the following online. Her Facebook, which you can find here, has over 331,000 followers. You can also support the self-taught SFX artist on Patreon if you want to see more cosplays in the future.

“I started my journey with makeovers 2 years ago and it became my huge passion,” Sosenka writes on her campaign account. “I cannot imagine my life without doing it.”

What do you think about Sosenka’s insane Dragon Ball cosplays? Do you know any fans who do the characters better? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things anime!

Beerus

Kid Buu

Bulma

Android 18

Imperfect Cell

Videl