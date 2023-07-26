Dragon Ball Cosplay Gets Hitched With Goku And Chi-Chi

Dragon Ball has quite a few power couples in its ranks. While Vegeta found himself shacking up with Bulma of the Capsule Corporation and Yamcha recently had to deal with a marriage proposal, the main pairing of the series might be Goku and Chi-Chi. First meeting as children in the original series that kicked things off for the shonen franchise, a family of cosplayers has taken us back to the earlier days of Dragon Ball to re-imagine the tying of the knot between Saiyan and human.

If you're unaware of the story of how Goku and Chi-Chi originally got hitched, the two met as children, in which the mother of Gohan and Goten had her opponent at the time promise to marry her. Believing that marriage was some sort of food, Son Goku agreed, only to later discover that he was promising to spend the rest of his life with his future bride. While not being focused on in the manga, the wedding was seen in a filler episode of Dragon Ball's anime adaptation, actually making for the last episode of the original series. While Chi-Chi hasn't been able to keep up with her Super Saiyan husband in the power-level department, she still puts Goku in his place from time to time.

A Dragon Ball Wedding

Goku and Chi-Chi aren't the only couples that have been formed in the history of Dragon Ball, in fact, a good number of characters have been paired off. As mentioned earlier, Vegeta and Bulma have formed a family, which has helped in cooling down the former villain. The shonen series has also seen the likes of Gohan and Videl, Krillin and 18, and even Android 17 and his mysterious partner tying the knot.

Dragon Ball Super fans are currently waiting on word for any future anime projects that might continue the franchise via a television series and/or feature-length film. Luckily, the manga has continued to release new chapters to tide over fans of the Z-Fighters. Currently adapting the story of Super Hero, fans are waiting with bated breath as to see what arc will take place after the fight against the Red Ribbon Army.

What do you think of this adorable cosplay? Which Dragon Ball characters are you hoping to see tie the knot? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.