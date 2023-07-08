Dragon Ball Cosplay Flips The Script on Master Roshi

While Goku has achieved quite a few transformations in his time during the Dragon Ball franchise, he wouldn't be the fighter that is today if not for the tutelage of his sensei, Master Roshi. While Roshi doesn't have the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan or harness the power of Ultra Instinct, Dragon Ball Super has given fans the opportunity to see the Turtle Hermit in action quite a bit. One Dragon Ball cosplayer has flipped the script on Roshi by imagining if the Turtle Hermit were to change genders.

Roshi might not be able to harness Ultra Instinct, but he helped in laying the groundwork for Son Goku when it came to achieving this god-like power. Master Roshi made the dynamic decision to take on Jiren, the powerhouse of the Tournament of Power who was giving Universe 7's members their biggest challenge. In a shocking scene, the Turtle Hermit managed to actually dodge some of Jiren's blows, opening up the door to a mindset that helped Goku access the power of Ultra Instinct. While Master Roshi's power level has never been charted as anything more than 100, it's clear that the elderley fighter has more than a few tricks up his sleeve.

Roshi Returns

Roshi has been a part of the Dragon Ball series since the early days of the shonen franchise. First being introduced alongside Krillin to Goku's story, the human fighter is actually immortal, meaning that he can have a presence in the series for quite some time to come. The Turtle Hermit might even manage to bridge the gap in terms of overall power when it comes to his fellow Z-Fighters.

Dragon Ball Super might have recently hit the silver screen thanks in part to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but the return of the television series is still anyone's guess. Toei Animation has yet to state when we can expect both the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs to hit the small screen, with both arcs being major storylines that haven't hit the anime adaptation. Whenever the Dragon Ball Super anime returns, it will be one of the biggest events in the anime world.

