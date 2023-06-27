Dragon Ball Enlists Fashion Expert to Break Down Master Roshi's Style

Master Roshi is far from the strongest being in the Dragon Ball universe, but he's had his fair share of opportunities to help his fellow Z-Fighters in Dragon Ball Super. Brought out of retirement for the Tournament of Power, Goku and Krillin's sensei was luckily able to survive and remains a fashion icon according to fashion experts. Dragon Ball's Official Website humorously asked for the help of fashion expert Koji Yamada, who wrote numerous books on the world of fashion, to break down Roshi's fit.

Yamada was joined by fashion writer, Masahiko Taira, when it came to looking at his outfits worn over the year and how his typical "Hawaiian shirt and sunglasses combo" help to create a timeless aesthetic. Yamada added this when it came to breaking down Kamesennin, aka Master Roshi, and his fashion sense, "I'd say that Kamesennin's trademark items—be it the open-necked shirts, t-shirts, shorts, beach sandals, or sneakers that he wears in the series—are clear-cut, normal clothing items that never go out of style, regardless of fashion trends. What I mean is that since they never feel old or outdated, they're just "normal"."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Master Roshi's Fashion Origins

Yamada then went into detail when it came to Master Roshi's Hawaiian shirts, breaking down where they first got their start, "I think it was the "Sun Tribe"* that kicked the trend off in the 1950s. This term originates from Shintaro Ishihara's award-winning novel Season of the Sun, which was also made into a motion picture. The "Sun Tribe" look was immortalized by Japanese actor Yujiro Ishihara's portrayal of a wild young man living life without restraints on the beaches of Japan. *A term for the rebellious generation of teenagers growing up in post-WWII Japan."

Following the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super, Roshi was given another opportunity on the battlefield thanks to the Moro Arc. With the energy-absorbing wizard sending his minions to Earth, Master Roshi had the opportunity to fight against evil once again, albeit in his own embarrassing way. Following the Moro Arc, Roshi hasn't had a role in either the Granolah and/or Super Hero Arcs, though perhaps he'll have more appearances in the future of the series if Dragon Ball Super's past is any indication.

