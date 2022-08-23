New Dragon Ball Super Art Highlights Young Master Roshi

Master Roshi has had a significant role in not just the life of his student, Son Goku, but has also recently played a role in some major arcs of Dragon Ball Super. While the immortal martial artist has been featured throughout all three Shonen series from creator Akira Toriyama, fans of the Z-Fighters haven't had the opportunity to see the younger version of the Turtle Hermit. Now, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super's manga has imagined what Roshi looked like as a younger fighter.

Roshi, for the most part, like a number of other human members of the Z-Fighters hasn't been able to keep up with transformations such as Super Saiyan Blue, Ultra Ego, and Ultra Instinct to name a few. However, Dragon Ball Super has given the Turtle Hermi a chance to fight alongside his students that have surpassed him, with Roshi playing a pivotal role during the Tournament of Power Arc and also helping to fight against Moro and his army during the Moro Arc that has yet to be animated. Roshi had no part to play in the Granolah The Survivor Arc, but with a new arc on the way, perhaps the teacher of Goku and Krillin will make a comeback.

The new sketches by Toyotaro were introduced on the official Dragon Ball website, not only sharing a younger version of Master Roshi, but also giving us a look at a younger version of Shen, and the master that taught them both in Master Mutaito:

While Master Roshi might not play a major role in fighting against the Red Ribbon Army in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the old man's absence didn't stop the Shonen film from becoming the number one movie at the box office this past weekend in North America. A big issue for many Dragon Ball fans has revolved around the idea that the Z-Fighters who aren't Goku or Vegeta haven't been able to keep up with the Saiyans, though Super Hero makes some big changes when it comes to the overall power structure of the series.

Would you like to see a flashback that dives into the younger years of Master Roshi?