Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Gets Into Fighting Form With Videl





Dragon Ball Super has seen Videl taking on a role as the mother of Pan, putting aside her fighting days from Dragon Ball Z, and one Cosplayer has revisited the high school days of the daughter of Mr. Satan who would eventually find the love of her life in Gohan. While Videl has never been able to transform into a Super Saiyan or harness the technique known as Ultra Instinct, she held her own in some of the battles she encountered, especially when she was patrolling the streets with her future husband as the superhero, The Great Saiyaman 2.

Currently, the next big anime project on the horizon for the Shonen franchise created by Akira Toriyama is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the movie which will focus on a number of characters outside of Goku and Vegeta. With Pan, the daughter of Gohan and Videl, set to take a major role in the film, it goes without saying that many fans of the series expect both Gohan and Videl to make an appearance at some point in the story that is bringing back the Red Ribbon Army once again. At present, Videl has yet to be confirmed but we definitely wouldn’t bet against the daughter of Satan making an appearance.

Instagram Cosplayer Cold Indulgent Revenge shared this trip to the past, bringing back Videl’s first aesthetic from Dragon Ball Super back into the spotlight before she joined the Z Fighters during the Majin Buu Arc and would eventually marry Gohan to start a next generation of Z Fighters:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSUdly8rHvw/

While Dragon Ball Super has taken the opportunity to focus on Z Fighters such as Krillin, Master Roshi, Tenshinhan, and Yamcha, Videl remains on the sidelines, though it definitely seems as if Videl is looking to follow in the footsteps of her mother’s younger days as she trains with Piccolo in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. In general, all of the human Z Fighters could certainly use an upgrade when it came to their power levels, as they have been left in the dust since the earlier days of the original Dragon Ball series and are kept on the sidelines when it comes to the massive battles against the gods.

What do you think of this take on the early days of Videl during Dragon Ball Z? Do you think the humans of the Shonen franchise will ever get an upgrade? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.