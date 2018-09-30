‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares Never-Before-Seen Videl Designs

Ever since she was introduced in Dragon Ball Z‘s Majin Buu saga, Videl has been one of the most popular female characters in the series. She’s only gained more fans in the years since.

While she made a big mark on the series with her twin-tailed hairstyle, her debut could have looked much different if these early design sketches are to go by.

Today in the Nearly Complete Works of Toriyama: rough sketches for high school era Gohan and Videl from 1992. The Gohan sketches have been featured before in guidebooks, but this might be our first look at the Videl ones. //t.co/aVVcegRO8T pic.twitter.com/TMIBa6dTYQ — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 21, 2018

As spotted by @Herms98 on Twitter, the design concepts for Adult Gohan and Videl had gone through many drafts before the final design. Fans had gotten a look at the different Gohan before, but now early designs for Videl reveal she almost didn’t have her iconic hair at the beginning of the Majin Buu saga.

The hair concepts seen here have been used by both background characters and main characters like Bulma, so it’s no mystery why Toriyama landed on her final twin-tailed look. This is especially true for when Videl chose to cut her hair in order to be trained by Gohan.

Regardless of her look, Videl is still popular to this day. In Super, Gohan and Videl’s relationship was addressed and her stalwart devotion to Gohan is what made fans fall in love with her all over again. Fans wouldn’t mind seeing Videl fight once more someday, but hope she avoids fighting Spopovich next time around.

