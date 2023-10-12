Dragon Ball Daima Panel Waylaid by Major Streaming Fail

The world of the Z-Fighters is set to expand in 2024 thanks to the arrival of the new anime series, Dragon Ball Daima. Confirming that the series was in the works today as a part of the Dragon Ball Panel at New York Comic-Con, some anime fans aren't thrilled when it comes to how the information was conveyed. While the series did get confirmation, footage of the series was withheld to those who were streaming the panel live thanks to the worldwide net.

Dragon Ball Daima, for those who might not know, is a new anime series that won't be taking its events from a manga. Daima has been created thanks to a heavy influence from creator Akira Toriyama and will see the Z-Fighters and their allies transformed into children as they attempt to figure out a way to return to their older selves. While the footage wasn't shown to those not in the Big Apple, the animation highlighted a number of characters as kids while also hinting at the return of some surprising figures such as Majin Buu and Babidi. Goku will apparently be on a mission to travel across the galaxy in an effort to undo the transformation that has affected the world of Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball Daima Fail

While the vast majority of the panel was streamed live from New York Comic-Con, any and all footage from Dragon Ball Daima didn't officially make its way to the internet as of yet. Dragon Ball Super's television series came to a close in 2017, followed by two feature-length films, so to say that Z-Fighter fans have been antsy is an understatement. Toei Animation has promised more information about the upcoming series before it lands in the fall of next year.

LMAOOOO tf is the point of a stream if they ain't gonna show the new dragon ball game stuff pic.twitter.com/Ff1YuJO7Q8 — SLO (@SLOplays) October 12, 2023

Of course, the parallels between Daima and Grand Tour are tough to ignore, though while the latter focused on only Goku becoming a child once again, it seems that the former is upping the stakes by transforming all the characters into their younger selves. As featured in the trailer, those at New York Comic Con were able to see younger versions of Vegeta, Bulma, Goten, Trunks, Mr. Satan, and many other fan-favorite characters from the shonen series.

What do you think of the Dragon Ball Daima announcement? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Daima.