Dragon Ball Daima Trailer Released: Watch

It is here! Dragon Ball is ready to take on the world with a brand-new anime series. Not long ago, Toei Animation let fans know Dragon Ball Daima is coming, and the show's first trailer has gone live.

As you can see above, the trailer for Dragon Ball Daima is nothing short of impressive. The new canon series is expected to tell a story unlike any told before in Dragon Ball. After all, Dragon Ball Daima will turn out favs back into kids, and they will forced to undo the magic that has cursed them.

The trailer for Dragon Ball Daima puts Goku and Vegeta center stage as the two heroes find themselves set up by a nefarious wish. The reel shows two mysterious faces wishing on the Dragon Balls, and they command Shenron to do something unexpected. It seems the wish turns all of our Dragon Ball heroes into kids, so they will all get to see what Pan feels.

At this point, Dragon Ball Daima has not shared any formal synopsis with fans, but we do know it will launch in Fall 2024. The new series is part of the Dragon Ball canon, and series creator Akira Toriyama worked heavily on its creation. In fact, the title Dragon Ball Daima came at the man's insistence, so fans will not want to miss out on this big series!

If you are not caught up with the Dragon Ball franchise, it is easier to brush up on than ever before. You can find Dragon Ball and its various series streaming everywhere from Crunchyroll to Hulu. As for the Dragon Ball Super manga, the series is continuing under Toriyama's hand. The manga can be found on the Manga Plus website.

