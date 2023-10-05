Dragon Ball, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creators Ink Tributes to Fist of the North Star

It is hard to believe, but Fist of the North Star is turning 40. The hit series has been around for four decades at this point, and a number of popular manga titles look to it for inspiration. Right now, Fist of the North Star is ready to celebrate its anniversary over in Japan, and some major artists have revealed their own tributes for the event.

From Dragon Ball to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, creators from Shonen Jump's history have teamed up to honor Fist of the North Star. As you can see below, a number of best-selling artists have inked artwork of Kenshiro for the event. Hirohiko Araki of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure drew the boxer in a striking pose. Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, drew a color caricature of Kenshiro that shows off his luscious locks.

Kenshiro by Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball) for the Fist of the North Star 40th Anniversary Original Art Exhibition pic.twitter.com/esjDYViVOn — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) October 5, 2023

As for other tributes, the creators of Detective Conan and Inuyasha put together artwork for the anniversary event. We are sure more sketches are to come as Fist of the North Star celebrates its anniversary. September 2023 marked the 40th anniversary month for Fist of the North Star, so all eyes are on creators Tetsuo Hara and Buronson. They may have worked on Fist of the North Star for just five years, but the creators left an impression in that time.

As for the franchise overall, Fist of the North Star is still a popular watch with fans. With two anime series under its belt, the adventure series has rolled out everything from live-action entires to video games and more. Next, Fist of the North Star is set to launch a third anime. The series was announced last month as part of Fist of the North Star's anniversary celebrations. So if you want to know more about the IP, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a postapocalyptic world, humanity has risen from the ashes of nuclear war to a nightmare of endless suffering. It is a time of chaos. Warlords and gangs of savage marauders and warlords rule the broken ruins of civilization, terrorizing and enslaving the survivors. Life has become a brutal struggle for existence and death the only release.

One day, a wanderer appears out of the wasteland to bring justice to the guilty and hope to the people-a warrior named Ken, a man who bears seven scars upon his chest and holds the secret of a mysterious martial art known as Hokuto Shinken, the Divine Fist of the North Star!"

What do you think about these tributes to Fist of the North Star? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!