Dragon Ball Daima Promo Shows Off Goku and Vegeta's Different Forms

Even though Vegeta, Prince of the Saiyans, is no longer attempting to destroy the Earth, that hasn't stopped the former villain from wanting nothing more than to prove he is superior to Son Goku. In Dragon Ball Super, the Saiyan rivalry has helped both Z-Fighters hit new heights as Goku continues to evolve Ultra Instinct and Vegeta has relied on a new transformation dubbed "Ultra Ego". This rivalry is sure to be a part of the upcoming Dragon Ball Daima, as promotional material has seen the two sparring as adults and sharing the shock of being transformed into miniaturized versions of themselves. A new promo has highlighted the new takes on the Saiyans in the upcoming anime.

While Vegeta has been shown to be a part of the sequel series arriving next month in various trailers, it doesn't appear as though the Saiyan Prince will be joining Goku on his quest to unravel the Dragon Ball conspiracy. As anime fans have witnessed, Goku is joining the Supreme Kai, along with newcomers Glorio and Panzy, to travel the universe in a scenario similar to that of Dragon Ball GT. Since the series will take place after the destruction of Kid Buu but before the start of Dragon Ball Super, it will be interesting to see if any new developments are revealed between these eternal rivals.

Goku And Vegeta's Return

Despite the fact that Vegeta and Goku are transformed into pint-sized versions of themselves in Dragon Ball Daima, that might not have an effect on their power levels. As shown in a recent Daima trailer, Goku still has the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan which means he isn't being brought down to his strength level from when he was a kid. While the same hasn't been confirmed for Vegeta, Saiyans of a feather can often flock together.

NEW DRAGON BALL DAIMA GOKU & VEGETA ART! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0MbRJDGXHa — SLO (@SLOplays) September 25, 2024

Goku And Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super

Let's talk about what the Saiyans were up to in Dragon Ball Super's latest arc. While the manga did revisit the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it also featured Goku and Vegeta on Whis' planet interacting with Gohan and Piccolo. In a battle for the ages, Goku's Ultra Instinct was pitted against Gohan's Beast Form, and while we didn't get a definitive victor in this family conflict. Readers did get the opportunity to see not only this big conflict, anime fans also saw Gohan fighting Broly and Vegeta's Ultra Ego thrown into the mix.

The latest chapter of the manga, Chapter 103, works as a series finale if it chose to be. Following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, many shonen fans wondered if this and Dragon Ball Daima would act as the shonen's swan song. Earlier this year, Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro has assured fans that the manga will return, though the mangaka has been tight-lipped regarding when we can expect the Z-Fighters to make a comeback. While quite a few plotlines were wrapped thanks to both Super Hero and the Granolah The Survivor Arc, there is one big threat waiting in the wings. Frieza and his new transformation, Black Frieza, remains the biggest threat to the anime heroes and the alien despot is sure to emerge whenever the series returns.

