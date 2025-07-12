Black Clover’s New Anime Teases Major Change Ahead of Its Return

Black Clover is now in the works on finally coming back with a brand new anime series four years after the first series came to an end, and it’s already setting up a major change for the better with its return. Black Clover ended the anime’s run with over 170 episodes under its belt when it ended, and it left things off on a massive cliffhanger as Asta and the rest of the Clover Kingdom was ready for a new fight against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad. But it ended on that cliffhanger for a very big reason that this new series needs to be careful to avoid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Black Clover originally premiered back in 2017, the anime was a weekly release with new episodes hitting every week across a several years long span. With this pace, the anime caught up to the then current events of Yuki Tabata’s original Black Clover manga series and decided to come to an end before it fully reached where the manga was. But as Black Clover’s anime prepares to return for Season 2, it’s teasing that the anime is now going to be released on a much healthier seasonal release schedule this time around.

Pierrot

Black Clover Kicks Off New Seasonal Anime

Although Black Clover released across four different numbered seasons with its official home video releases in North America, the anime itself was always treated as a single, unbroken release. This is even more the case as it was announced that Black Clover is returning for what is being billed as “Season 2.” The returning staff or cast have yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication, but Studio Pierrot (the studio behind the first season) is returning to oversee the production on the new episodes. But its billing already is a good sign for the future.

If this new batch of episodes is going to be Black Clover Season 2 officially, then it further teases that the anime will be shifting over to a full seasonal release schedule upon its return. Rather than be forced to released on a weekly rate as seen before in the original run, this new era for the anime will be much healthier in terms of schedule. This will mean several things if the seasonal schedule holds true, and each of those will result in some great things for fans of the anime.

@YUKI TABATA/SHUEISHA, TV TOKYO, BLACK CLOVER PROJECT

What a Seasonal Schedule Means for Black Clover

Ultimately, a seasonal release schedule will mean that Black Clover will be able to avoid catching up with the manga again. Yuki Tabata’s manga is now in the midst of its final arc, and it’s releasing a few new chapters every few months. It’s at the kind of pace that teases that the end of the series could be hitting sooner than expected (especially with the knowledge that the anime is coming soon), but the anime releasing on a seasonal basis would also allow the manga to be able to take is time so that Tabata can bring it to a proper end.

At its current state, Black Clover has plenty to adapt before it reaches the most recent chapters of the manga, and there would be even more room to play around in with a seasonal schedule for the anime. A release window for the series has yet to be revealed either, so it might not even hit until late 2026 or early 2027. Either way, releasing a 12-13 batch of episodes every year could give Black Clover fans a lot to love over the next few years to come even if the manga ends before that point.

It’s also likely going to result in better looking episodes overall. It’s something that Studio Pierrot President Michiyuki Honma has noted in the past with the success of seasonal anime releases about a potential change of format too. Following his like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War for the studio, it seems like Black Clover is finally going seasonal as well.