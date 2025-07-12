King of the Hill’s Missing Character Seemingly Confirms Major Divorce for Revival

King of the Hill is going to be returning for a brand new season of episodes fifteen years after the original came to an end, but one character’s mysterious absence seemingly confirms that there is indeed going to be a big divorce following the events of the original series. One of the most exciting aspects of the new King of the Hill series is the fact that each of the characters are aging nearly a decade from when we had last seen them in action, and that means fans are going to see these characters at much different points in their lives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Hill has been steadily teasing all of the changes to the characters through its promotional materials thus far, and the latest batch of new reveals seemingly confirms that Kahn and Minh Souphanousinphone are either separated as of the time of the new revival series or will be separating during the course of its episodes. Because for as much as we are seeing both Connie and Minh hanging out with everyone else, Kahn has yet to be seen even once.

Hulu

Are Kahn and Minh Getting a Divorce?

The idea of Kahn and Minh being separated in the new King of the Hill series sparked with the release of its new opening theme sequence that showcased the two of them arguing in two different moments. The Souphanousinphones had their fair share of troubles during the original show, but have never gone as far as even teasing a full separation between them. But with how much has gone on in the past near decade since the original show’s timeline, it’s possible that the stresses of their marriage (and their constant need to impress others) seemed to cause a rift in between the two. At least to the point where Kahn has yet to appear even with ancillary characters like Chane Wassanasong even showing up already.

This is even further demonstrated by the appearance of both an older Minh and Connie in the trailers and posters released thus far. Minh has been seen hanging out with Peggy and Nancy again (even hanging out and drinking wine in the alley, something the trio never did during the original series), and Connie has been shown in university settings even further away from the rest of her family. But Kahn himself has been nowhere to be seen, and raising even more questions as a result.

Hulu

What Happens to Kahn in New King of the Hill?

Kahn was never one of Hank’s closest friends by far, but he was further folded into the gang’s dynamic in the later seasons especially. One of the final broadcast episodes of the original King of the Hill was even Kahn focused, so his absence from the revival thus far is very notable. This seems to tease that he’s no longer living on the same street as everyone else, and has likely gone on to do his own thing that we’ll see when the new season fully premieres.

Kahn has also been recast for the new King of the Hill series, but has also yet to be heard. Voiced by Toby Huss in the original show (who now takes over as the voice of Dale Gribble following Johnny Hardwick’s death), Kahn will now be voiced by Ronnie Chieng in the new episodes. Hulu or King of the Hill’s staff has yet to explain the recast, but it’s likely because Kahn’s voice was a little insensitive in the older era. We’ll see for ourselves how this all shakes out when King of the Hill Season 14 premieres with Hulu on August 4th.