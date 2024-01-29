Dragon Ball Daima Main Staff Announced

Dragon Ball is on the cusp of a new era. While the manga carries on work with Dragon Ball Super, the anime will kickstart a new series this fall. Dragon Ball Daima promises to bring a never-before-seen version of Goku to life with the help of Akira Toriyama. Now, the show's main staff has been revealed, and Toei Animation brought in some big guns to oversee the project.

The update comes courtesy of Toei Animation and Shueisha following a special Dragon Ball livestream. It was there the anime dropped its latest teaser trailer all about Goku. Of course, the new clip left fans curious about the show's staff, and it turns out Yoshitaka Yashima will be directing the series.

As for the show's assistant director, we have Aya Komaki on deck following their work on One Piece. When it comes to the script and series composition, Yuko Kakihara has been asked to step in, and Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is heading up character designs. At this time, no word has been given on the anime's first opening and ending themes, but you can bet Dragon Ball Daima will have catchy singles.

Of course, Toriyama is also involved in Dragon Ball Daima. The franchise creator is being credited for the anime's story and original character designs. When the anime was announced last fall, Toriyama even penned a letter to fans stressing their involvement with Dragon Ball Daima. The upcoming anime occupied a good chunk of his time, so Toriyama is just as invested in Dragon Ball Daima as we all are.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to check out the big anime, and Toei Animation will bring it to life this fall. In the meantime, you can always brush up on the Dragon Ball anime online. The anime's various series are streaming through Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. And if the manga strikes your interests, Dragon Ball Super can be found on the Shonen Jump app right now. The series just wrapped its latest arc, and artist Toyotaro has confirmed more storylines are coming for Goku as soon as next month.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball Daima update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!