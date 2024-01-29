Dragon Ball Daima Shares New Designs for Kid Goku, Krillin, and More

Dragon Ball Daima has shared some new behind the scenes information ahead of the anime's Fall release, and with them has revealed some new character designs for Kid Goku, Krillin and more! Dragon Ball is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of its franchise with a brand new anime series featuring a completely original story not seen in the manga or anime before, and Dragon Ball Daima has been fairly mysterious in terms of what fans can hope to see from this new anime! As the new series gets closer to its premiere, Toei Animation and Shueisha have shared a little bit more information.

Dragon Ball Daima took over the recent Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event this weekend with a new panel sharing some key details for the upcoming anime. Along with the debut of a new trailer showing off more of Goku's new Kid Goku design in some fights, Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku also shared some illustrations of various character designs that will be showing up in the new series. Spawning from art from original creator Akira Toriyama, you can check out new sketches of Kid Goku, Krillin, Mr. Satan, Android 18, Chi-Chi and even Majin Buu below.

(Photo: Shueisha / Toei Animation)

(Photo: Shueisha / Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima Release Date

Dragon Ball Daima is currently scheduled for a release later this Fall, but has yet to nail down a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. Akira Toriyama provided the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts. Masako Nozawa will be voicing Goku as the first confirmed member of the cast.

Akira Toriyama teases the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

What do you think of these new designs for Dragon Ball Daima so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!