Dragon Ball Daima: First Look at New Villains Revealed

Dragon Ball Daima will be showing off a whole new kind of story for the Dragon Ball anime this Fall, and Dragon Ball Daima is getting ready for new fights with the first look at some new villains making their debut! Dragon Ball Daima will be ushering in the 40th Anniversary of Akira Toriyama's original Dragon Ball series making its debut with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and to celebrate the original creator behind it all has crafted a brand new story that turns Goku into a kid again. And with this new story comes tons of new locales and characters.

Dragon Ball Daima is teasing that Goku will be heading out into space for some new adventures, and the newest trailer for the upcoming series showed off Kid Goku facing off against some new villains. There not only seem to be bandits but a full on organization that Goku will be coming across, and during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event, Dragon Ball Daima shared a closer look at some of the new villains that Akira Toriyama has crafted for the anime. Check out some sketches of these new baddies below.

(Photo: Shueisha / Toei Animation)

Who Are Dragon Ball Daima's New Villains?

Dragon Ball Producer Akio Iyoku played coy about the role these new villains will be playing in the new series, but noted that the villains wear those knight like outfits share a look with Akira Toriyama's own avatar when the anime was first announced. These villains may play a bigger role than expected, but we'll find out more for sure when Dragon Ball Daima premieres some time later this Fall (though an official release date has yet to be fully announced as of the time of this writing).

Akira Toriyama created the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts. Masako Nozawa will be voicing Goku as the first confirmed member of the cast. Akira Toriyama teased the new story for Dragon Ball Daima as such in the anime's initial announcement:

"Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

What are you hoping to see from Dragon Ball Daima's new villains? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!