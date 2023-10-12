What Is Dragon Ball Daima?

This year's New York Comic-Con promised some big developments for the world of Son Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters and the annual event has delivered. Dragon Ball Daima has been confirmed as the next major anime project that will be brought to life by Toei Animation, giving anime fans a much different take on Goku. Daima might not be what many fans expected when it came to the Z-Fighters returning to the anime scene but what better time than now to run down what the spin-off has in store for Son Goku and company.

Dragon Ball Daima will be a new anime series that isn't based on a pre-existing manga. Following Goku as he, and the other Z-Fighters, are turned into children thanks to a new enemy, Son will be bouncing around the universe to restore himself to adulthood with Kaioshin at his side. The new series will once again be produced by Toei Animation, the production house that has been responsible for nearly all of the Z-Fighters' animated adventures to date. What might come as the biggest surprise to those who have been following Akira Toriyama's franchise is when Daima is planning to take place in the shonen series' timeline. While a specific release date hasn't been revealed, it is set to arrive in Fall 2024.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

When Does Dragon Ball Daima Take Place?

Dragon Ball Daima won't be taking place following the events of the Tournament of Power and/or Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Instead, the spin-off series will be taking place after the elimination of Kid Buu but before the arrival of Beerus and Whis in the franchise thanks to Dragon Ball Super. This most likely means that we won't be seeing transformations such as Ultra Instinct, Super Saiyan God, and Super Saiyan Blue to name a few.

The side story might gain more than a few comparisons to Dragon Ball GT, which shared a similar premise wherein Goku was turned into a toddler thanks to the Black Dragon Balls. For all intents and purposes, however, Dragon Ball Daima will be canon to the anime though it has yet to be revealed if the events will be referenced in Super's future.

What do you think of Dragon Ball Daima so far? Do you think it can live up to Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.