‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Artwork Imagines Future Gohan

Dragon Ball fans were treated to an awesome experience earlier this year when they finally got a video game that managed to capture the spirit and fire of the anime and manga series in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is still adding characters to the game, so fans have been imagining what certain characters would look like in it. The latest brings a cool spin on a character fans would love to see, Future Gohan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist @allofmywhy on Twitter shared the following fierce image of Future Gohan dashing in much like the characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ do when starting the next round.

Not only does the art capture the angle and intensity of the dashing in perfectly, it looks so good it has fans wondering what kind of move set Future Gohan would have. Given how odd some of the characters move in the game already, a character with a single arm would be really fun to play.

Future Gohan has all the strength of Gohan, even more so given how much he fights in the future, but his handicap would help him stand out from the current Gohan. Now that we’re thinking about it, Great Saiyaman would be a fun addition as well.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As for Dragon Ball Super, it currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.