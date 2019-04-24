‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Reveals GT Goku Trailer

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently in the midst of its second season of DLC fighters, and now fans have gotten a fresh look at the newest addition to the roster: Kid Goku from Dragon Ball GT. While fans may be divisive as to whether or not another Goku addition is a good idea, that may be alleviated by the fact that one of his super attacks transforms him into the fan-favorite Super Saiyan 4 form.

Dragon Ball GT Goku is currently slated to release on May 9th, and the trailer for this fighter is packed with all kinds of cool action. You can check it out in the video above!

Dragon Ball FighterZ‘ roster is currently 34 characters strong, and the second season of the DLC characters will feature Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s version of Gogeta and Broly at a later date. With Dragon Ball GT Goku, this will make five and a half or so Gokus on the roster when you factor in the fusion Vegito. This has been divisive among the community for the game as Dragon Ball has a wide variety of fighters that still are not represented, but at least there are only a few Goku types left.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. FighterZ Pass 2 officially launched on January 31, and runs interested fans $24.99 USD. The releases began with Jiren and Videl, which will also be available for $4.99 individually. Support for the game has increased with the start of this second wave of downloadable content, which includes the returning Dragon Ball GT favorite.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

