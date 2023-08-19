Dragon Ball Super Fan Film Garnering Lots of Fan Attention

A new Dragon Ball Super Fan Film has been getting a lot of attention for gathering the current versions of the Z-Fighters for the first time.

Dragon Ball Super's anime remains in limbo following the successful release that was Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. As anime fans wait for the series to return to the small screen, some animators are taking matters into their own hands and imagining what the future of the shonen series might look like. Blue Animation has recently released a new teaser trailer for the second part of their fan series, presenting the likes of Ultra Instinct Goku, Ultra Ego Vegeta, Orange Piccolo, and Super Saiyan 4 Gohan uniting for the first time.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Fan Animation takes the opportunity to re-imagine the fight between Gohan, Piccolo, and the resurrected Red Ribbon Army with a major twist. Instead of Cell Max being the big bad of the brawl, the original Cell returns and gains a new level of power thanks to absorbing Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. In the fan series, Cell eliminates Pan in an effort to unlock Gohan's true power, which reveals a Super Saiyan 4 transformation instead of the Gohan Beast form that we're familiar with. The fan series is also set to introduce Black Frieza to boot, as the newest iterations of the Z-Fighters team-up before they do in the official anime.

Dragon Ball Blue

Blue Animation has the first fan-animated episode on its Youtube channel, along with a new teaser trailer that pits the shonen series' strongest heroes against its most powerful villains. Black Frieza has yet to make an official introduction in any anime series, and it might be quite some time before he does with nothing confirmed on the horizon. Anime fans' best bet is potentially Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which will routinely introduce forms and characters that haven't made their way to the main anime series.

Currently, Dragon Ball Super's manga is continuing to adapt the story of Super Hero, recently bringing Orange Piccolo to the printed page for the first time. Akira Toriyama and artist Toyotaro have yet to reveal what lies in store for the Z-Fighters following this current arc, but many fans are crossing their fingers that Black Frieza will be a major part of the series' future.

What do you think of this wild new fan series? What has been your favorite anime fan film to date?