Dragon Ball Heroes' Wildest Forms Not in The Main Series

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a controversial spin-off series that will often introduce wild old and new characters into the shonen series' mythos. In the side series' history, there have been next to no elements that have found their way into Dragon Ball Super proper, but that doesn't mean the story beats should be written off by anime fans. Recalling the anime adaptation's episodes, and the transformations that arrive in the arcade game of the same name, we here at ComicBook.com have compiled a list of some of Heroes' wildest forms. Dragon Ball Heroes first hit the scene in Japan as an arcade game that integrated real-life trading cards into its gameplay. While the video game would cover a good portion of Dragon Ball history, it would eventually start creating its own wild lore involving the multiverse, stories taking place in the past, and countless tales that never found their way into the main series. Eventually, Super Dragon Ball Heroes arrived, introducing an anime adaptation in 2018 that had quite the hook initially. Pitting "our Goku" against the Goku of the Time Patrol, the series kicked off by touting a fight between Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan 4 Goku. As time has gone on, the series has explored some wild territory.

Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker (Photo: Toei Animation) Perhaps one of the biggest strengths of Dragon Ball Heroes has been the ability to tap into Dragon Ball GT, specifically in taking the best elements from the sequel series and placing them into Heroes. With Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker, we are able to see both Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol add some God Ki to their Super Saiyan 4 frames. Much like how Goku achieved Super Saiyan God, this transformation was created thanks to a Saiyan team-up and gives the Time Patrol members a serious power boost and an aura that slightly changes the color of their hair, and fur.

Evil Vegeta (Super Saiyan Blue Controlled Berserk) (Photo: Toei Animation) One of the biggest first villains of Super Dragon Ball Heroes was Cumber, an ancient Saiyan that was brought to the present as an experiment and harnessed an "evil aura". With the fights of the spin-off series coming in fast and furious, the Prince of all Saiyans encounter Turles, Goku's evil doppelganger from the Dragon Ball Z movies, and finds himself discovering how to rank up his powers at the time. Dubbed "Evil Vegeta", despite the fact that he didn't lose his mind as a result of the form, the transformation was somewhat short-lived as we haven't seen him access this power in the Ultra God Mission.

Super Saiyan 3 Rose (Photo: Toei Animation) Super Dragon Ball Heroes will routinely bring back old villains and give them new transformations. Such was the case with Goku Black, who made a comeback in a bid to eliminate Gokus from the multiverse. Thanks to countless battles, the Zamasu variant was able to amplify his Super Saiyan Rose and grow quite the luxurious mane as a result, transforming it into Super Saiyan 3 Rose.

Super Saiyan God Trunks (Photo: Toei Animation) While the adventures revolving the main Z-Fighters were taking place in Dragon Ball Super, the Time Patrol was up to their own wild journey in the background. One of the biggest villainous collectives that these alternate Z-Fighters were taking on was the Dark Demon Dimension and its many denizens, with this locale being the homeland of the villain Dabura. Using the same trick the main characters used in Battle of Gods, the Time Patrol was able to give Trunks a major boost by giving him the Super Saiyan God transformation.

Golden Cooler (Photo: Toei Animation) Rather than taking the route of training to hit the same level as his brother, Cooler is able to bypass this by simply learning that the form exists and willing himself to become "Golden Cooler". During the spin-off, Cooler, who has yet to appear in the main series, even takes things one step further by going the "metal" route and becoming "Golden Metal Cooler". Anime viewers didn't get a lot of time to see either of these forms in action, but that's more traditional when it comes to Super Dragon Ball Heroes overall.