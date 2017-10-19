‘Dragon Ball’ Releases New Stills Of Ultra Instinct Goku

The highlight of Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universe Survivor Saga” (so far) has been the big reveal of Goku’s new ‘Ultra Instinct’ power, which allowed the Siayan warrior to bring the fight (if only briefly) to Universe 11’s Jiren.

Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans have been chomping at the bit to learn and see more of Goku in his Ultra Instinct state, and today they can get a new glimpse of Ultra Instinct Goku, in some new pieces of artwork that have made their way online

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out both new images, below (courtesy of GovetaXV and Reddit):

Both images come courtesy of the Dragon Ball Heroes video game, which combines a trading card game with an arcade game, allowing for nice little collectibles like the above.

While the second image is cool due to the way Goku is charging a Kamehameha Wave in Ultra Instinct form, this shouldn’t be taken as any kind of indicator that this is some advanced or final form of Ultra Instinct.

We’ve already laid out the clues pointing to another level of Ultra Instinct, and what Goku may have to do to master it, before his inevitable rematch with Jiren. Be sure to read up on all of that, plus the latest tease of Jiren’s final form, and let us know what you think @Comicbook!

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.