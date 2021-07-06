Dragon Ball Preview Reveals Goku Black's New Goal

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been making the rounds in the news a lot lately, thanks in part to Goku Black making a big return with some new transformations under his belt, and it seems as if the dark doppelganger of Son has a new goal that he is working toward. With the current arc of the spin-off series dropping both Goku and Vegeta into a new universe created by the nefarious Fu, the alternate version of Zamasu has clearly returned with far more power than he once had during Dragon Ball Super.

With Goku Black being revealed to be the Masked Saiyan in the latest storyline, he revealed that not only is he still attempting to eliminate the mortals of the universe in order to "destroy evil," but he is also adding a new branch to his goal in which he achieves the perfect body. Having overtaken the body of Son Goku using the Super Dragon Balls, Zamasu created a new villain in the form of Goku Black by fusing with the Saiyan's body, and this alternate version has been killing Gokus across the multiverse in order to not only gain more power but also get a better handle on his power overall. With Goku Black hinted at powering up to both Super Saiyan Rose 2 and 3 in the near future, it's clear that the Z Fighters will have a big fight ahead of them.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the new plan of Goku Black, which brings back the "Zero Mortals Plan," while also adding in the caveat that this alternate Zamasu is attempting to further master the power of the strongest Saiyan body in the universe:

#SDBH BM9 TVCM (LQ) Goku Black Super Saiyan Rosé 2.

His plan is still the same: "Zero Mortals Plan."

But this time, with a perfected body. 'Warrior in Black' is Goku from another timeline! 😱 HQ ver. drops soon.pic.twitter.com/9mx3uHSrJG — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) July 4, 2021

One of the major surprises of the recent anime series was the return of Cell, not just because he has returned from the afterlife, but also because he appears to be on the side of Goku and Vegeta as they navigate their way through the new universe of the Space-Time War. While Dragon Ball Super hasn't made any hints that Dr. Gero's biggest creation will be making a return any time soon, it's certainly one of the biggest resurrections that fans are waiting for.

What do you think of Goku Black's new plan?